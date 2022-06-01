Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GMED. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.31.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.60. 930,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,823. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

