Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Down 7.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 87,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,334,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

