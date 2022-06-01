Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 316,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 175.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey, Michigan, and West Virginia. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

