Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 253,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.64% of Founder SPAC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPO LLC bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

FOUN opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.04. Founder SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

