Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 182,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,531,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,971,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,748,000.

Shares of BOCNU stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

