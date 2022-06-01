Glazer Capital LLC Sells 650,955 Shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,955 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000.

ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

