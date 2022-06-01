Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPAGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 376,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.31% of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,440,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHPA stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

About Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (Get Rating)

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. Avista Public Acquisition Corp.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA)

