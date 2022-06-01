Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 376,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 1.31% of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,440,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AHPA stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. Avista Public Acquisition Corp.

