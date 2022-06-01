Glazer Capital LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,445 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the third quarter worth $187,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNAD opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

