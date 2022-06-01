Glazer Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 197,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000.

NASDAQ TGAAU opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

