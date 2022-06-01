Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 286,810 Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 286,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000.

Shares of XPDBU stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

