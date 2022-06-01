GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,248.67.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $496,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 77,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 52.6% during the first quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. 7,944,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160,808. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.64. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

