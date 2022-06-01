Gillson Capital LP Trims Position in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.41% of Grosvenor Capital Management worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,953,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,516,000 after acquiring an additional 197,440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 318,577 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 305,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Grosvenor Capital Management alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GCMG shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grosvenor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ GCMG traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,859. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $12.38.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $105.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.31 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 183.85% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.27%.

Grosvenor Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grosvenor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.