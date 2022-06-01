Gillson Capital LP Reduces Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Gillson Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,280,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,029 shares during the period. Equitable comprises about 2.7% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.32% of Equitable worth $41,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Equitable by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 731,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 69,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,449 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,188. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQH traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.