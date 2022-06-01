Gillson Capital LP Purchases Shares of 246,583 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 246,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. 101,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,309. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Invitation Homes Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.