Gillson Capital LP Purchases New Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 226,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,663,000 after buying an additional 6,900,384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,456.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 649,293 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,202,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,123,000 after purchasing an additional 430,896 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,080,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,868,000 after purchasing an additional 416,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $14,669,000. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cousins Properties to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

CUZ stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. 5,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,015. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.84 and a 12 month high of $42.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

