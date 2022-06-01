Gillson Capital LP Purchases 264,707 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gillson Capital LP raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 996.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,707 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,585,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,777,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,405,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,003,000 after buying an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 395,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,221,000 after buying an additional 360,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,396,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.45%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.