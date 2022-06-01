Gillson Capital LP Increases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,078 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.25% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $21,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FR. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 396.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 811,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,732,000 after buying an additional 648,310 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,669,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,281,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,519,000 after purchasing an additional 390,902 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 574,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after purchasing an additional 299,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,004,000 after purchasing an additional 289,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.50. 21,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

