Gillson Capital LP Has $15.32 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Gillson Capital LP cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,431 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.50% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 376.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 353,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 279,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. 4,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,886. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.09 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.65 per share, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,246.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $975,525 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

