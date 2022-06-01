Gillson Capital LP Buys Shares of 83,628 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 83,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,106,000. CME Group makes up 1.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $198.39. The company had a trading volume of 12,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,961. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CME shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.47.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

