Gillson Capital LP Buys 40,527 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises about 1.6% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $25,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.91.

AMP traded down $8.00 on Wednesday, hitting $268.27. 7,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,694. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $236.35 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.83 and its 200-day moving average is $293.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total value of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

