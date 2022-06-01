Gillson Capital LP Acquires Shares of 94,526 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 652.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.36.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.86 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.49 and its 200 day moving average is $162.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

