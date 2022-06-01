Gillson Capital LP Acquires New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 80,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

CMA stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,595. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.86. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

