GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of GigCapital5 by 189.2% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of GigCapital5 by 50.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 505,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 169,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GigCapital5 by 371.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 236,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 186,302 shares in the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIA remained flat at $$9.99 on Tuesday. 69,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,355. GigCapital5 has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

