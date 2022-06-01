Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Down 17.2% in May

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ GIPR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.78. 8,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,463. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%.
Generation Income Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
