General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.