GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 6,460,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 717,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

NYSE GCP traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. 731,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GCP Applied Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,960 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.