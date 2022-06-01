GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,107 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GATX were worth $98,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,796,000 after buying an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $107.95 on Wednesday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.06.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $66,446.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,647 shares of company stock worth $13,417,790. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

