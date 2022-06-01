Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Up 11.8%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 101,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.78 million and a P/E ratio of -170.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.

About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

