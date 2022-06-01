GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOP. TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 571,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,375. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.65.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that GasLog Partners will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.