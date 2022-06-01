GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.66 Million

Analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) to announce $81.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.43 million and the lowest is $78.88 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $70.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $341.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.34 million to $361.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $314.22 million, with estimates ranging from $306.26 million to $322.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GasLog Partners by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 41.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in GasLog Partners by 101.3% in the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 571,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,375. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

