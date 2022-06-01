GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.66 Million

Analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) to announce $81.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.43 million and the lowest is $78.88 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $70.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $341.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.34 million to $361.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $314.22 million, with estimates ranging from $306.26 million to $322.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,583 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GasLog Partners by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 41.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in GasLog Partners by 101.3% in the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GLOP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 571,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,375. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.
GasLog Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.