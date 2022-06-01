Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Update

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 724,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

GMDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

GMDA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.13. 654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,602. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gamida Cell by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 764,985 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 498,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gamida Cell by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 202,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

