GAM Holding AG Sells 4,614 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

GAM Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fortinet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,984,156,000 after buying an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,577,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fortinet by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 284,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 876,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,062,000 after purchasing an additional 88,876 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.67 and a 52 week high of $371.77.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total transaction of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,569 shares of company stock worth $3,565,203. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.29.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

