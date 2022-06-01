GAM Holding AG Sells 45,158 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,158 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in HDFC Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.86. 20,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,238. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.