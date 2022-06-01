GAM Holding AG Sells 321,700 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,499 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 321,700 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 369,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.24. 391,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,659,846. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

