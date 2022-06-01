GAM Holding AG Sells 270 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $87.99. 19,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,206. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

