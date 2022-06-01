GAM Holding AG Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,311 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,274,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Baidu by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,676,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,359,000 after acquiring an additional 413,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BIDU traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $140.46. 81,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,449. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.35.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

