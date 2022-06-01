GAM Holding AG Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GAM Holding AG cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

CHD traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.19. 24,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.76 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.