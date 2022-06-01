GAM Holding AG Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after buying an additional 547,089 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after buying an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.95. The stock had a trading volume of 11,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,798. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.57 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IQV. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

