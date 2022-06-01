GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 1,000,000 DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 275,072 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in DouYu International by 11.2% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in DouYu International by 824.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 840,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DouYu International by 134.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in DouYu International by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,493,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 274,144 shares in the last quarter. 19.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. 32,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.96. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $8.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOYU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

