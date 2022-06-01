Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 40,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

