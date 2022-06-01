Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Down 27.3% in May

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 30th total of 31,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of GLMD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,880. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on GLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
