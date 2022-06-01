FY2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $8.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.47. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

NYSE BBY opened at $82.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average is $98.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Best Buy by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

