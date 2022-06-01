Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading Down 18.6% This Week

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $453,392.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 433.4% against the dollar and now trades at $979.74 or 0.03087841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00445521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00033141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008179 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

