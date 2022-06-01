Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.36

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.36 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fukuoka Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80.

Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.

