Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE FRD opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.68.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

