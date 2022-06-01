Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in VeriSign by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in VeriSign by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.45. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.69 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $132,861.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.62, for a total transaction of $601,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,841 shares of company stock worth $2,923,098 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

