Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 240.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,184,000 after purchasing an additional 610,573 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,846,000 after purchasing an additional 461,566 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 67.0% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 931,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 373,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WiL LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,332,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Okta from $273.00 to $216.00 in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $899,016.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta stock opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day moving average is $172.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.