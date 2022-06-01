Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

UEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Uranium Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $7.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

