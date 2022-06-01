Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $246,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,613,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Illumina by 276.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after buying an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $187,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $172,030,000. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $136,732,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,065.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.08.

Illumina stock opened at $239.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.12 and a 200-day moving average of $337.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

