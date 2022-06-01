Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $232,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.